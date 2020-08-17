200817-A-FV109-2080

MIDDLETOWN, Pa.

Dwight McDonald provides ground guidance to Ralph Noll, both from the Directorate of Supply and Transportation at Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD), as Noll utilizes a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical truck (HEMTT) to load a PATRIOT Semitrailer Mounted Launching Station onto an Antonov An-124 at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania on Aug. 17. LEAD's mission was in support of a Public Private Partnership with an industry partner to deliver the launchers to the partner’s customer.

(U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 14:16 Photo ID: 6325941 VIRIN: 200817-A-FV109-2080 Resolution: 2449x1633 Size: 2.3 MB Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army depot supports materiel shipment at Harrisburg International Airport [Image 7 of 7], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.