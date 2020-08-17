Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army depot supports materiel shipment at Harrisburg International Airport [Image 3 of 7]

    Army depot supports materiel shipment at Harrisburg International Airport

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Dorie Heyer 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    200817-A-FV109-2102
    MIDDLETOWN, Pa.
    Employees from the Directorate of Supply and Transportation at Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) load PATRIOT Semitrailer Mounted Launching Stations onto an Antonov An-124 at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania on Aug. 17. LEAD's mission was in support of a Public Private Partnership with an industry partner to deliver the launchers to the partner's customer.
    (U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 14:16
    Photo ID: 6325942
    VIRIN: 200817-A-FV109-2102
    Resolution: 2449x1633
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army depot supports materiel shipment at Harrisburg International Airport [Image 7 of 7], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PATRIOT
    shipment
    LEAD
    Letterkenny Army Depot
    supply and transportation

