MIDDLETOWN, Pa.
Col. Gregory Gibbons, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) (center) and Damian Bess, deputy to the commander, LEAD (left) oversee employees from the Directorate of Supply and Transportation at LEAD as they load PATRIOT Semitrailer Mounted Launching Stations onto an Antonov An-124 at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania on Aug. 17. LEAD's mission was in support of a Public Private Partnership with an industry partner to deliver the launchers to the partner's customer.
(U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)
This work, Army depot supports materiel shipment at Harrisburg International Airport [Image 7 of 7], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
