    Polish, U.S. Air Forces participate in ADR 20.4 [Image 3 of 3]

    Polish, U.S. Air Forces participate in ADR 20.4

    LASK, POLAND

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Starting far left, Polish air force Col. Tomasz Jatczak, 32nd Tactical Air Base commander, Brig. Gen. Iteneusz Nowak, 2nd Tactical Air Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, Lt. Col. Patrick Kennedy, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Albert Roper, 52nd Operations Group Detachment One commander, stand in front of a static display for brief interviews at Łask AB, Poland, August 21, 2020. Aviation Detachment Rotation 20.4 gives the U.S. an opportunity to continue strengthening interoperability and partnerships with Polish Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 08:05
    Photo ID: 6325483
    VIRIN: 200821-F-VG991-1077
    Resolution: 5594x3651
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: LASK, PL 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish, U.S. Air Forces participate in ADR 20.4 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Spangdahlem
    USAFE
    DoD
    AvDet
    PresenceMatters
    StrongEurope
    52FW
    FightingFalcons
    PartnerStrong
    READYFORCES
    NATOSTRONG
    ReadyAF
    InThisTogether
    COVID19EUCOM
    AlwaysMissionReady
    ADR20
    OperationAtlanticResolve
    WeAre NATO

