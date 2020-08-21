Polish, U.S. Air Forces participate in ADR 20.4

Starting far left, Polish air force Col. Tomasz Jatczak, 32nd Tactical Air Base commander, Brig. Gen. Iteneusz Nowak, 2nd Tactical Air Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, Lt. Col. Patrick Kennedy, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Albert Roper, 52nd Operations Group Detachment One commander, stand in front of a static display for brief interviews at Łask AB, Poland, August 21, 2020. Aviation Detachment Rotation 20.4 gives the U.S. an opportunity to continue strengthening interoperability and partnerships with Polish Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

