Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Polish, U.S. Air Forces participate in ADR 20.4 [Image 2 of 3]

    Polish, U.S. Air Forces participate in ADR 20.4

    LASK, POLAND

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Polish air force F-16, assigned to the 32nd Tactical Air Base, taxis out of a hangar at Łask AB, Poland, August 19, 2020. The U.S. and Polish forces integrated to participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 20.4, with goals to progress partnerships, strengthen capabilities and learn from each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 08:05
    Photo ID: 6325482
    VIRIN: 200819-F-VG991-1027
    Resolution: 5469x3128
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: LASK, PL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish, U.S. Air Forces participate in ADR 20.4 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Polish, U.S. Air Forces participate in ADR 20.4
    Polish, U.S. Air Forces participate in ADR 20.4
    Polish, U.S. Air Forces participate in ADR 20.4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Polish, U.S. Air Forces participate in ADR 20.4

    TAGS

    NATO
    Spangdahlem
    USAFE
    DoD
    AvDet
    PresenceMatters
    StrongEurope
    52FW
    FightingFalcons
    PartnerStrong
    READYFORCES
    NATOSTRONG
    ReadyAF
    InThisTogether
    COVID19EUCOM
    AlwaysMissionReady
    ADR20
    OperationAtlanticResolve
    WeAre NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT