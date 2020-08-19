Polish, U.S. Air Forces participate in ADR 20.4

A Polish air force F-16, assigned to the 32nd Tactical Air Base, taxis out of a hangar at Łask AB, Poland, August 19, 2020. The U.S. and Polish forces integrated to participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 20.4, with goals to progress partnerships, strengthen capabilities and learn from each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

Date Taken: 08.19.2020
Location: LASK, PL