Polish, U.S. Air Forces participate in ADR 20.4

Photo By Senior Airman Melody Howley | Starting far left, Polish air force Col. Tomasz Jatczak, 32nd Tactical Air Base commander, Brig. Gen. Iteneusz Nowak, 2nd Tactical Air Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, Lt. Col. Patrick Kennedy, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Albert Roper, 52nd Operations Group Detachment One commander, stand in front of a static display for brief interviews at Łask AB, Poland, August 21, 2020. Aviation Detachment Rotation 20.4 gives the U.S. an opportunity to continue strengthening interoperability and partnerships with Polish Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

F-16 Fighting Falcons and Airmen assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing, deployed to the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask AB, Poland, to participate in and support Aviation Detachment Rotation 20.4.

ADR’s are bilateral training exercises and deployments designed to enhance partner interoperability, maintain joint readiness and assure U.S. regional allies.

U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, said during this ADR the 480th EFS will be integrating with Polish partners to support Operation Atlantic Resolve.

“We will be flying with them, working on the front line with them and learning from them,” said Epperson.

Epperson said ADR’s are a way for the U.S. to continue building Partnerships and working with Allies.

“We typically do quite a few ADR’s during the year,” said Epperson. “Despite COVID-19 and the drawbacks the pandemic had brought, the 480th EFS has been the first to come to 32nd TAB this year, allowing us to continue to maintain our deterrence, build our partnership and learn from each other.”

During ADR 20.4, Epperson said they will be working on multiple mission sets.

“Defensive Counter Air is one of the missions we will be working on during our time here in Poland, which consists of large force packages and immense training that we cannot get on our own,” said Epperson. “Another mission we will continue to work on will be Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses, where we will integrate that capability with our Polish Allies and show them what we can provide in order to get them into a target area and back out safely.”

Polish air force Col. Tomasz Jatczak, 32nd Tactical Air Base commander, said his goals with the ADR 20.4 were to update proficiency from the Polish side and integrate procedures with the U.S.

“We are going to fly, plan and execute,” said Jatczak. “But now we have two units here at Łask AB. Two units with one mission, which is to improve warfighting skills and joint readiness.”

Jatczak said he is looking forward to progressing partnerships with the U.S.

“Integration is the best part about this ADR,” said Jatczak. “We will get a chance to fly together, update our procedures, and best of all become better pilots and Airmen.”