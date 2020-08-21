A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, takes off at Łask AB, Poland, August 21, 2020. The 480th EFS deployed to the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask AB, Poland, to participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 20.4 in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 08:05 Photo ID: 6325481 VIRIN: 200821-F-VG991-1021 Resolution: 2917x1819 Size: 250.18 KB Location: LASK, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish, U.S. Air Forces participate in ADR 20.4 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.