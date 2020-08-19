Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company coordinates close air support and assault support during training [Image 1 of 5]

    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company coordinates close air support and assault support during training

    W-174, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Patrick F. Kanaley, an infantry unit leader with Ground Sensor Platoon, Battle Space Surveillance Company, 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, helps operate a long range ground based sensor during a simulated close air support and assault support training event at W-174, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 19, 2020. 5th ANGLICO coordinated CAS and ASPT that incorporated long range ground based sensors and live mortar fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kealii De Los Santos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 23:43
    Photo ID: 6325261
    VIRIN: 200819-M-MA011-1083
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 531.38 KB
    Location: W-174, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Mortar
    Osprey
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    Military
    Close Air Support
    GSP
    III MEF
    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company
    VMM-265
    Ground Sensor Platoon
    5th ANGLCO
    W-174
    III MIG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Marine Medium Tilitrotor Squadron 265
    Assualt Support

