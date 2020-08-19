U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Patrick F. Kanaley, an infantry unit leader with Ground Sensor Platoon, Battle Space Surveillance Company, 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, helps operate a long range ground based sensor during a simulated close air support and assault support training event at W-174, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 19, 2020. 5th ANGLICO coordinated CAS and ASPT that incorporated long range ground based sensors and live mortar fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kealii De Los Santos)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 23:43
|Photo ID:
|6325261
|VIRIN:
|200819-M-MA011-1083
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|531.38 KB
|Location:
|W-174, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company coordinates close air support and assault support during training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT