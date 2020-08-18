U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Avina, Cpl. Nicolas Avalos and Lance Cpl. Beau Streeter, mortarmen with 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, coordinates with Ground Sensor Platoon and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (VMM-265) while preparing mortar fire at W-174, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 18, 2020. 5th ANGLICO coordinates close air support and assault support that incorporated long range ground based sensors and live mortar fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kealii De Los Santos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 23:33 Photo ID: 6325264 VIRIN: 200818-M-MA011-1087 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.81 MB Location: W-174, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: AUSTIN, TX, US Hometown: CHINO, CA, US Hometown: OWENSBORO, KY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company coordinates close air support and assault support during training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.