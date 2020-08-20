U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jeremey Samuel, a fire support Marine with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, fires a M203A1 40mm grenade launcher during a simulated close air support and assault support training event at W-174, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 20, 2020. 5th ANGLICO coordinated CAS and ASPT that incorporated long range ground based sensors and live mortar fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kealii De Los Santos)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 23:29
|Photo ID:
|6325265
|VIRIN:
|200820-M-MA011-1014
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|W-174, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|BRONX, NY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company coordinates close air support and assault support during training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
