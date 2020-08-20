U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jeremey Samuel, a fire support Marine with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, fires a M203A1 40mm grenade launcher during a simulated close air support and assault support training event at W-174, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 20, 2020. 5th ANGLICO coordinated CAS and ASPT that incorporated long range ground based sensors and live mortar fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kealii De Los Santos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 23:29 Photo ID: 6325265 VIRIN: 200820-M-MA011-1014 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.85 MB Location: W-174, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: BRONX, NY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company coordinates close air support and assault support during training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.