    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company coordinates close air support and assault support during training [Image 2 of 5]

    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company coordinates close air support and assault support during training

    W-174, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Avina, Cpl. Nicolas Avalos and Lance Cpl. Beau Streeter, mortarmen with 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, coordinates with Ground Sensor Platoon and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (VMM-265) while preparing mortar fire at W-174, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 18, 2020. 5th ANGLICO coordinates close air support and assault support that incorporated long range ground based sensors and live mortar fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kealii De Los Santos)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 23:46
    This work, 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company coordinates close air support and assault support during training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

