Coast Guard prepares for tropical storms Marco and Laura along Gulf Coast

Petty Officer 2nd Class Xavier Martian, a Sector Houston-Galveston Vessel Traffic Service watchstander, monitors ship movement along the Houston Ship Channel Aug. 22, 2020. The Coast Guard Captain of the Port of Houston-Galveston has established Port Condition Whiskey, which is set for expected gale-force winds within 72 hours, in preparation of Tropical Storm Marco’s landfall. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker)

