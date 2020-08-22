Coast Guard prepares for tropical storms Marco and Laura along Gulf Coast

Lt. Jordan Kellam, a Coast Guard Air Station Houston helicopter pilot, conducts a pre-flight check of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to ensure the aircraft is safe for flight Aug. 22, 2020. Crews at Air Station Houston are standing by to assist those affected by tropical storms Marco and Laura along the Gulf Coast. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker)

