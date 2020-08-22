Lt. Jordan Kellam, a Coast Guard Air Station Houston helicopter pilot, conducts a pre-flight check of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to ensure the aircraft is safe for flight Aug. 22, 2020. Crews at Air Station Houston are standing by to assist those affected by tropical storms Marco and Laura along the Gulf Coast. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 21:48
|Photo ID:
|6324772
|VIRIN:
|200822-G-GW487-1003
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard prepares for tropical storms Marco and Laura along Gulf Coast [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Kelly Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
