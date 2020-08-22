Petty Officer 2nd Class Xavier Martian, a Sector Houston-Galveston Vessel Traffic Service watchstander, monitors ship movement along the Houston Ship Channel Aug. 22, 2020. The Coast Guard Captain of the Port of Houston-Galveston has established Port Condition Whiskey, which is set for expected gale-force winds within 72 hours, in preparation of Tropical Storm Marco’s landfall. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker)
|08.22.2020
|08.22.2020 21:48
|6324773
|200822-G-GW487-1005
|Location:
|TX, US
This work, Coast Guard prepares for tropical storms Marco and Laura along Gulf Coast [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Kelly Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
