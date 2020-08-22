Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard prepares for tropical storms Marco and Laura along Gulf Coast [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard prepares for tropical storms Marco and Laura along Gulf Coast

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Lt. Jordan Kellam, a Coast Guard Air Station Houston helicopter pilot, conducts a pre-flight check of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to ensure the aircraft is safe for flight Aug. 22, 2020. Crews at Air Station Houston are standing by to assist those affected by tropical storms Marco and Laura along the Gulf Coast. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 21:48
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard prepares for tropical storms Marco and Laura along Gulf Coast [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Kelly Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Station Houston
    MH-65 Dolphin
    hurricane preparedness
    hurricane response
    Hurricane Laura
    Tropical Storm Marco
    Tropical Storm Laura
    Hurricane Marco

