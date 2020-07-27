USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate In General Quarters Drill

200727-N-YI115-1042 BREMERTON, Wash. (July 27, 2020) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Sean Collins, left, a native of Rutledge, Tenn., guides Airman Caleb Bergeron, a native of Naples, Maine, during a damage control drill on the fantail of Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Carl Vinson is currently undergoing regularly scheduled maintenance pierside in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Josiah J. Kunkle/Released)

Date Taken: 07.27.2020
Location: BREMERTON, WA, US
Hometown: NAPLES, ME, US
Hometown: RUTLEDGE, TN, US