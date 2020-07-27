USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate In Pipe Patching Drill

200727-N-YI115-1008 BREMERTON, Wash. (July 27, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Christopher Diga, right, a native of Yokosuka, Japan, dons protective gloves with the assistance of Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a pipe patching drill in the ship’s hangar bay. Carl Vinson is currently undergoing regularly scheduled maintenance pierside in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Josiah J. Kunkle/Released)

