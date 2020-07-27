200727-N-YI115-1019 BREMERTON, Wash. (July 27, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Joshua Ferguson, left, a native of Lancaster, Ohio, holds a gasket in place while Culinary Specialist Seaman Christopher Diga, a native of Yokosuka, Japan, wraps the gasket with marlin during a pipe patching drill in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The marlin is used to secure the gasket in place, sealing leaks in the ruptured pipe. Carl Vinson is currently undergoing regularly scheduled maintenance pierside in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Josiah J. Kunkle/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 00:57 Photo ID: 6324756 VIRIN: 200727-N-YI115-1019 Resolution: 5076x3384 Size: 8.73 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Hometown: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: LANCASTER, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate In Pipe Patching Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Josiah Kunkle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.