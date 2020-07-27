USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate In Pipe Patching Drill

200727-N-YI115-1010 BREMERTON, Wash. (July 27, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Christopher Diga, center, a native of Yokosuka, Japan, saws a wedge during a pipe patching drill in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The plug must be properly sized to ensure the ruptured pipe is patched with no leaks. Carl Vinson is currently undergoing regularly scheduled maintenance pierside in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Josiah J. Kunkle/Released)

Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Hometown: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP