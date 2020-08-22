Colonel Brian Ellis, commander of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade offers comments during the inactivation ceremony of the 348th Brigade Support Battalion at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. Aug. 22, 2020.
Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 12:50
Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
