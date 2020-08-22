Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bulldog 6 [Image 4 of 4]

    Bulldog 6

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Colonel Brian Ellis, commander of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade offers comments during the inactivation ceremony of the 348th Brigade Support Battalion at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. Aug. 22, 2020.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bulldog 6 [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics
    transportation
    distribution.
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Army Logistics
    maintenance
    National Guard
    Force Structure
    Georgia History

