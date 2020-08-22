Lieutenant Colonel Charles Newton and Command Sgt. Major William Scaggs case the colors of the 348th Brigade Support Battalion during the unit’s inactivation ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. Aug. 22, 2020. To the right, Capt. April Johnson and 1st Sgt. Eric Yates case the colors of Headquarters Company, 348th BSB.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 12:50
|Photo ID:
|6324638
|VIRIN:
|200822-A-AQ105-100
|Resolution:
|5048x3607
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Casing the Colors [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
