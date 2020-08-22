Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Casing the Colors [Image 2 of 4]

    Casing the Colors

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Lieutenant Colonel Charles Newton and Command Sgt. Major William Scaggs case the colors of the 348th Brigade Support Battalion during the unit’s inactivation ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. Aug. 22, 2020. To the right, Capt. April Johnson and 1st Sgt. Eric Yates case the colors of Headquarters Company, 348th BSB.

