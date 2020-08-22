Casing the Colors

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Newton and Command Sgt. Major William Scaggs case the colors of the 348th Brigade Support Battalion during the unit’s inactivation ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. Aug. 22, 2020. To the right, Capt. April Johnson and 1st Sgt. Eric Yates case the colors of Headquarters Company, 348th BSB.

Date Taken: 08.22.2020
Location: MARIETTA, GA, US