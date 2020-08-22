Georgia Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major William Scaggs, senior enlisted advisor of the 348th Brigade Support Battalion prepares for the casing of the colors during the unit’s inactivation ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. Aug. 22, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 12:50
|Photo ID:
|6324636
|VIRIN:
|200822-A-AQ105-792
|Resolution:
|3575x5004
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Casing the Colors [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Trailblazers of the 348th BSB Case Colors at Inactivation Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT