Captain Reggie Corbett and 1st Sgt. Olivia Singleton case the colors of Company A, 348th BSB during the battalion’s inactivation ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. Aug. 22, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 12:50
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
This work, Company A Cases Colors [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Trailblazers of the 348th BSB Case Colors at Inactivation Ceremony
