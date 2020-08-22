Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Company A Cases Colors [Image 3 of 4]

    Company A Cases Colors

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Captain Reggie Corbett and 1st Sgt. Olivia Singleton case the colors of Company A, 348th BSB during the battalion’s inactivation ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. Aug. 22, 2020.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Company A Cases Colors [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Trailblazers of the 348th BSB Case Colors at Inactivation Ceremony

    TAGS

    Logistics
    transportation
    distribution.
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Army Logistics
    maintenance
    National Guard
    Force Structure
    Georgia History

