    IMCOM-Europe Director Tommy Mize visit

    IMCOM-Europe Director Tommy Mize visit

    ITALY

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA - Installation Management Command-Europe Director Tommy Mize and Command Sgt. Maj. Samara Pitre visited U.S. Army Garrison Italy Aug. 19-20. They recognized and awarded outstanding staff, spoke with command leadership and community members about COVID-19 mitigation measures, and received a tour of the installation. Mr. Mize thanked garrison staff for their continued efforts during the Coronavirus pandemic, as they have molded best practices for the U.S. Army.

    This work, IMCOM-Europe Director Tommy Mize visit [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

