IMCOM-Europe Director Tommy Mize visit

VICENZA - Installation Management Command-Europe Director Tommy Mize and Command Sgt. Maj. Samara Pitre visited U.S. Army Garrison Italy Aug. 19-20. They recognized and awarded outstanding staff, spoke with command leadership and community members about COVID-19 mitigation measures, and received a tour of the installation. Mr. Mize thanked garrison staff for their continued efforts during the Coronavirus pandemic, as they have molded best practices for the U.S. Army.
