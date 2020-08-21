Coastal Riverine Squadron 10 Presents Awards, EXW

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Aug. 21, 2020) Coastal Riverine Squadron 10 holds a ceremony to present Blue Jacket of the Quarter, Junior Sailor of the Quarter and Sailor of the Quarter awards on Camp Lemonnier, August 21, 2020. The Coastal Riverine Force is a core Navy capability that provides port and harbor security, high-value asset security and maritime security in the coastal and inland waterways. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

