    Coastal Riverine Squadron 10 Presents Awards, EXW [Image 6 of 9]

    Coastal Riverine Squadron 10 Presents Awards, EXW

    DJIBOUTI

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Aug. 21, 2020) Coastal Riverine Squadron 10 Mission Commander Cmdr. Matthew S. Richmond, left, presents Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth W. Lore with a Blue Jacket of the Quarter award on Camp Lemonnier, August 21, 2020. The Coastal Riverine Force is a core Navy capability that provides port and harbor security, high-value asset security and maritime security in the coastal and inland waterways. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 07:39
    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    Djibouti
    Africa
    Service Members
    NECC
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    East Africa
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    Hospital Corpsman
    CLDJ
    Blue Jacket of the Quarter
    Coastal Riverine Group
    Coastal Riverine Squadron

