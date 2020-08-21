CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Aug. 21, 2020) Coastal Riverine Squadron 10 Mission Commander Cmdr. Matthew S. Richmond, right, presents Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Bailey D. Candanoza with a Junior Sailor of the Quarter award on Camp Lemonnier, August 21, 2020. The Coastal Riverine Force is a core Navy capability that provides port and harbor security, high-value asset security and maritime security in the coastal and inland waterways. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 07:39
|Photo ID:
|6324544
|VIRIN:
|200821-N-RF885-0077
|Resolution:
|4294x3265
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coastal Riverine Squadron 10 Presents Awards, EXW [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT