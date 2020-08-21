Coastal Riverine Squadron 10 Presents Awards, EXW

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Aug. 21, 2020) Coastal Riverine Squadron 10 Mission Commander Cmdr. Matthew S. Richmond, right, presents an Expeditionary Warfare (EXW) Specialist certificate of completion to Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Vithgia Pich during a ceremony on Camp Lemonnier, August 21, 2020. The EXW program was established on July 31, 2006, and is a warfare qualification awarded to enlisted Sailors attached to eligible commands of the Navy and Coast Guard. Sailors must prove themselves in weapons qualification and maintenance, marksmanship, land navigation, patrolling, field communications, and expeditionary camp deployment. The Coastal Riverine Force is a core Navy capability that provides port and harbor security, high-value asset security and maritime security in the coastal and inland waterways. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

