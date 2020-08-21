Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 16:39 Photo ID: 6323750 VIRIN: 200821-A-CJ193-0149 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.83 MB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Rock of the fallen solder [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.