Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rock of the fallen solder [Image 4 of 7]

    Rock of the fallen solder

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Rock of the fallen solder.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 16:39
    Photo ID: 6323750
    VIRIN: 200821-A-CJ193-0149
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rock of the fallen solder [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Special Forces Soldier plays bagpipes during ceremony.
    Soldiers salutes the flag during the ceremony.
    7th Special Forces soldiers places the flag and rock during the ceremony
    Rock of the fallen solder
    Rock of the fallen solder
    Rock of the fallen solder
    Rock of the fallen solder

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sacrifices of Special Forces Soldiers recognized during ceremony

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Award
    Valor
    7th Special Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT