Sacrifices of Special Forces Soldiers recognized during ceremony

7th SFG(A) Rock Garden Memorial & Valor Award Ceremony



EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), held a Rock Garden Memorial and Valor Award Ceremony, on the 7th SFG(A) compound, Aug 21st.

The Rock Garden Memorial is a memorial commemorating the fallen soldiers from past to present.



During the Memorial, 1st Battalion honored three of their fallen, Master Sergeant Luis Felipe Deleon-Figueroa, Master Sergeant Jose Juan Gonzalez and Sergeant First Class Michael James Goble. MSG Deleon-Figueroa and MSG Gonzalez were killed August 21, 2019 and SFC Goble was killed December 23, 2019 while conducting combat operations in Afghanistan.



“This event is humbling. Every year we remember the men and women of this formation, their legacy and acts of heroism.” said CSM Brock Buddles, Command Sergeant Major, 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne).



The Army considers gallantry as a courageous behavior, especially in battle. Today’s memorial recognized not only our fallen, but those still serving within our formation.



Lt. Gen. Francis Beaudette, Commanding General, USASOC, presented three Silver Stars, seven Bronze Star Medals with Valor device, three Army Commendation Medals with Valor device and four Purple Hearts.



The Silver Star is third highest medal for valor in combat and reserved for exceptional gallantry in action.



Lt. Gen. Beaudette said “The actions of the Warriors we are recognizing today speak volumes about them as individuals. They also clearly reflect the Families and communities that shaped these men. Even if they cannot be here physically – thank you for what your Families do to support you every day.”



The 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) continues to support the nation’s global fight against terrorism. The fallen warriors will never be forgotten and their sacrifice was not in vain.



“Lo Que Sea, Cuando Sea, Donde Sea” “De Oppresso Liber”

