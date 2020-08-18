An F-35A Lightning II pilot with the 56th Operations Group prepares to refuel over southern Idaho on August 18, 2020. The F-35s were participating in a quarterly large force exercise known as Gunfighter Flag, in which United States partners and fighter squadrons nationwide train for air-to-air and air-to-ground scenarios to maintain the lethality of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 16:17
|Photo ID:
|6323712
|VIRIN:
|200818-F-EN152-0244
|Resolution:
|4155x2766
|Size:
|588.43 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gunfighter Flag Refueling [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT