    Gunfighter Flag Refueling [Image 7 of 10]

    Gunfighter Flag Refueling

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    An F-35A Lightning II pilot with the 56th Operations Group prepares to refuel over southern Idaho on August 18, 2020. The F-35s were participating in a quarterly large force exercise known as Gunfighter Flag, in which United States partners and fighter squadrons nationwide train for air-to-air and air-to-ground scenarios to maintain the lethality of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020
    Photo ID: 6323712
    VIRIN: 200818-F-EN152-0244
    Resolution: 4155x2766
    Size: 588.43 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunfighter Flag Refueling [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Utah Air National Guard
    pilot
    fighter pilot
    tanker
    aircrew
    air refueling
    sunny
    F-35A Lightning

