Gunfighter Flag Refueling

Two F-15E Strike Eagle pilots with the 391st Fighter Squadron finish air refueling over southern Idaho on August 18, 2020. The Strike Eagles were participating in a quarterly exercise known as Gunfighter Flag, in which United States partners and fighter squadrons nationwide train for air-to-air and air-to-ground scenarios to maintain the lethality of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael)

