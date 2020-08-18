Gunfighter Flag Refueling

An F-35A Lightning II pilot with the 56th Operations Group prepares to refuel over southern Idaho on August 18, 2020. The F-35s were participating in a quarterly large force exercise known as Gunfighter Flag, in which United States partners and fighter squadrons nationwide train for air-to-air and air-to-ground scenarios to maintain the lethality of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael)

