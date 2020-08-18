Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunfighter Flag Refueling [Image 6 of 10]

    Gunfighter Flag Refueling

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Master Sgt. Sean Price, a KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator with the 191st Air Refueling Squadron, prepares to refuel a jet over northern Utah on August 18, 2020. A boom operator is responsible for safely refueling aircraft during flight, and is an essential part of the 191st ARS mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunfighter Flag Refueling [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

