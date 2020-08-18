Master Sgt. Sean Price, a KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator with the 191st Air Refueling Squadron, prepares to refuel a jet over northern Utah on August 18, 2020. A boom operator is responsible for safely refueling aircraft during flight, and is an essential part of the 191st ARS mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 16:17 Photo ID: 6323711 VIRIN: 200818-F-EN152-0211 Resolution: 3568x2375 Size: 241.02 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gunfighter Flag Refueling [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.