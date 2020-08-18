Master Sgt. Sean Price, a KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator with the 191st Air Refueling Squadron, prepares to refuel a jet over northern Utah on August 18, 2020. A boom operator is responsible for safely refueling aircraft during flight, and is an essential part of the 191st ARS mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 16:17
|Photo ID:
|6323711
|VIRIN:
|200818-F-EN152-0211
|Resolution:
|3568x2375
|Size:
|241.02 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gunfighter Flag Refueling [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT