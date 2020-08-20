Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC Visits CIWT and IWTC Corry Station [Image 5 of 5]

    NETC Visits CIWT and IWTC Corry Station

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Glenn Sircy 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    200820-N-XX139-0056 PENSACOLA, Fla. (August 20, 2020) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin (right), commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), fields a question from a student Sailor attending the Cyber Threat Emulation Course offered by Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station. Garvin, along with NETC Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, visited for a familiarization brief and tour of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and IWTC Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. The visit offered an opportunity to update them on CIWT / IWTC Corry Station training and development approaches for building a talented fleet through initiatives, such as Ready, Relevant Learning, that take recruits from "street to fleet" and transform civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready information warfare warfighters.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 10:27
    Photo ID: 6323149
    VIRIN: 200820-N-XX139-0056
    Resolution: 4887x2752
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC Visits CIWT and IWTC Corry Station [Image 5 of 5], by Glenn Sircy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station

