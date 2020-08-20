200820-N-XX139-0056 PENSACOLA, Fla. (August 20, 2020) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin (right), commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), fields a question from a student Sailor attending the Cyber Threat Emulation Course offered by Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station. Garvin, along with NETC Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, visited for a familiarization brief and tour of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and IWTC Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. The visit offered an opportunity to update them on CIWT / IWTC Corry Station training and development approaches for building a talented fleet through initiatives, such as Ready, Relevant Learning, that take recruits from "street to fleet" and transform civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready information warfare warfighters.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 10:27 Photo ID: 6323149 VIRIN: 200820-N-XX139-0056 Resolution: 4887x2752 Size: 1.61 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETC Visits CIWT and IWTC Corry Station [Image 5 of 5], by Glenn Sircy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.