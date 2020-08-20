200820-N-XX139-0049 PENSACOLA, Fla. (August 20, 2020) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), performs a simulated fleet maintenance procedure on the Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D® (MRTS 3D®) technology training device at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station. Garvin, along with NETC Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, visited for a familiarization brief and tour of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and IWTC Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. The visit offered an opportunity to update them on CIWT / IWTC Corry Station training and development approaches for building a talented fleet through initiatives, such as Ready, Relevant Learning, that take recruits from "street to fleet" and transform civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready information warfare warfighters.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 10:26 Photo ID: 6323147 VIRIN: 200820-N-XX139-0049 Resolution: 4798x2486 Size: 1.51 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETC Visits CIWT and IWTC Corry Station [Image 5 of 5], by Glenn Sircy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.