NETC Visits CIWT and IWTC Corry Station

200820-N-XX139-0046 PENSACOLA, Fla. (August 20, 2020) An instructor (left), attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, gives a Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D® (MRTS 3D®) technology training demonstration to Rear Adm. Pete Garvin (second from right), commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) along with NETC Force Master Chief Matthew Harris (far right). Garvin, along with Harris, visited for a familiarization brief and tour of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and IWTC Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. The visit offered an opportunity to update them on CIWT / IWTC Corry Station training and development approaches for building a talented fleet through initiatives, such as Ready, Relevant Learning, that take recruits from "street to fleet" and transform civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready information warfare warfighters.

