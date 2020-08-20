NETC Visits CIWT and IWTC Corry Station

200820-N-XX139-0041 PENSACOLA, Fla. (August 20, 2020) An AN/SLQ-32(V)6 electronic warfare system training instructor (left), attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, discusses the course with Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). Garvin, along with NETC Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, visited for a familiarization brief and tour of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and IWTC Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. The visit offered an opportunity to update them on CIWT / IWTC Corry Station training and development approaches for building a talented fleet through initiatives, such as Ready, Relevant Learning, that take recruits from "street to fleet" and transform civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready information warfare warfighters.

