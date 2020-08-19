SecAF and SecAR Award Ceremony

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett and Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy speak with a group of airmen after awarding them the Meritorious Service Medal during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 19, 2020. The airmen provided emergency first aid to an unconscious woman during Civilian Disturbance Response in Washington, D.C., June 4, 2020. The awardees are: Maj. Telisha Johnson, Capt. Lauren Sutherland, Chief Master Sgt. Mark Nicholas, Staff Sgt. Emanuel Morales, Staff Sgt. Jacen Vaughan and Airman 1st Class Santiago Martinez, who attended via video conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
