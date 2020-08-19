Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF and SecAR Award Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    SecAF and SecAR Award Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy, left, and Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett elbow bump after awarding the Meritorious Service Medal to a group of airmen during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 19, 2020. The airmen provided emergency first aid to an unconscious woman during Civilian Disturbance Response in Washington, D.C., June 4, 2020. The awardees are: Maj. Telisha Johnson, Capt. Lauren Sutherland, Chief Master Sgt. Mark Nicholas, Staff Sgt. Emanuel Morales, Staff Sgt. Jacen Vaughan and Airman 1st Class Santiago Martinez, who attended via video conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 10:06
    VIRIN: 200819-F-LE393-0187
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
