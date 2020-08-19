Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett delivers remarks before awarding Meritorious Service Medals to airmen during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 19, 2020. The airmen provided emergency first aid to an unconscious woman during Civilian Disturbance Response in Washington, D.C., June 4, 2020. The awardees are: Maj. Telisha Johnson, Capt. Lauren Sutherland, Chief Master Sgt. Mark Nicholas, Staff Sgt. Emanuel Morales, Staff Sgt. Jacen Vaughan and Airman 1st Class Santiago Martinez, who attended via video conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 10:05 Photo ID: 6323125 VIRIN: 200819-F-LE393-0087 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.32 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF and SecAR Award Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.