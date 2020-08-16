Spartan Flight Crews in KSA Receive Updated Personnel Recovery Training

ARIFJAN, Kuwait—Capt. Jason Brandle, Task Force Spartan Shield director of the personnel recovery coordination cell, provides updated personnel recovery training to flight crews assigned to the 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) located in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The training is an annual requirement for all flight crews to ensure they are familiar with the process of recovering personnel stranded during operations. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler)
