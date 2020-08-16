Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spartan Flight Crews in KSA Receive Updated Personnel Recovery Training [Image 2 of 3]

    Spartan Flight Crews in KSA Receive Updated Personnel Recovery Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.16.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    ARIFJAN, Kuwait—Capt. Jason Brandle, Task Force Spartan Shield director of the personnel recovery coordination cell, provides updated personnel recovery training to flight crews assigned to the 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) located in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The training is an annual requirement for all flight crews to ensure they are familiar with the process of recovering personnel stranded during operations. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 08:51
    Photo ID: 6323010
    VIRIN: 200816-A-ZS194-109
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.31 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Flight Crews in KSA Receive Updated Personnel Recovery Training [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spartan Flight Crews in KSA Receive Updated Personnel Recovery Training
    Spartan Flight Crews in KSA Receive Updated Personnel Recovery Training
    Spartan Flight Crews in KSA Receive Updated Personnel Recovery Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spartan Flight Crews in KSA Receive Updated Personnel Recovery Training

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    U.S. Army
    The National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT