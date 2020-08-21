Spartan Flight Crews in KSA Receive Updated Personnel Recovery Training

Photo By Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler | ARIFJAN, Kuwait—Capt. Jason Brandle, Task Force Spartan Shield director of the...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler | ARIFJAN, Kuwait—Capt. Jason Brandle, Task Force Spartan Shield director of the personnel recovery coordination cell, provides updated personnel recovery training to flight crews assigned to the 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) located in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The training is an annual requirement for all flight crews to ensure they are familiar with the process of recovering personnel stranded during operations. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler) see less | View Image Page

ARIFJAN, Kuwait—Personnel recovery is a serious consideration for flight crews as they traverse the skies, especially the skies over the U.S. Army Central area of responsibility throughout the Middle East.



Recently, Task Force Spartan Personnel Recovery Cell team members traveled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to update what the most current process is and to reassure subordinate aviation assets that they are ready to assist if needed.



“So, I taught a class to some flight crews on the basics of personal recovery and the fundamentals of reintegration,” said Capt. Jason Brandle, director of the Task Force Spartan personnel recovery cell.



According to Brandle, the training is an annual requirement and involves five personnel recovery tasks; Report, Locate, Support, Recover and Reintegrate.



“Personnel recovery is the sum of military and diplomatic efforts to retrieve any isolated or missing U.S. service members, U.S. contractors, or even U.S. citizens,” said Brandle. “Reintegration is up to a three-stage process, where we work with medical and debriefing to get them back into the fight.”



Maj. Noah Genger, executive officer for 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), spoke of the importance of the training to his aircrews.



“PR is crucial for our crews,” said Genger. “We’ve got medivacs down here that respond to medivac calls. So, it’s good to know the Army's got a plan in place to recover them if they were indeed stranded.”



Genger went on to emphasize the importance of having a process in place for peace of mind.



“It's important to the peace of mind of the crews that when we launch our crews, they know we've got a process in place that's been tested and proven.”



Brandle had another take on why the process is essential and how it is rooted in the Army’s “Warrior Ethos.”



“The basics of being a Soldier is that you never leave a fallen comrade, that's part of our warrior ethos,” said Brandle. ”But it's also important because that Soldier is valuable as a human being and also valuable as a Soldier.”



Brandle emphasized his team’s commitment to Soldiers and their mission.



“Everybody in the personnel recovery coordination cell chooses to be in that position,” said Brandle. “We're not told to be there because we value the concept of leaving no one behind. So, if somebody does get isolated, we will do everything within our power to bring them back.”