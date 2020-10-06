USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

200820-N-YQ181-1024 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 20, 2020) Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Apprentice Davon Whitney, from Colorado Springs, Colorado secures cables on a camera aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)
