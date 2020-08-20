200820-N-RF825-1034 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 20, 2020) EA-18G Growlers attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, conduct a flyby maneuver during a change of command ceremony for VAQ-141 while the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams ahead. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations, by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.