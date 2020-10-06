200820-N-YQ181-1009 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 20, 2020) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Vance Bourg, left, from Orange, Texas, and Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Kevin McCann, from Newberry, Michigan, test the flight deck landing lights aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 21:31 Photo ID: 6322519 VIRIN: 200820-N-YQ181-1009 Resolution: 3009x2149 Size: 1.22 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.