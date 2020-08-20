Following COVID-19 protocols, the U.S. Space Command Change of Command took place at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, CO. Secretary of Defense, Dr. Mark T. Esper, presided over the event as Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force and Commander, U.S. Space Command, relinquished command of USSPACECOM to GEN James Dickinson. Sgt. Maj. Eric McCray, Commandant of USSPACECOM, holds the guidon during the transfer of command. GEN Dickinson now leads the next generation of space warfighters. August 20th, 2020. Photo by USSPACECOM Public Affairs. (Department of Defense photo by Lewis Carlyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 19:12 Photo ID: 6322426 VIRIN: 200820-F-CN249-1212 Resolution: 5739x2815 Size: 8.69 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSPACECOM Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.