USSPACECOM Change of Command

GEN Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, provides remarks at the U.S. Space Command Change of Command ceremony. During the event, Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force and Commander, U.S. Space Command, relinquished command of USSPACECOM to GEN James Dickinson. GEN Dickinson now leads the next generation of space warfighters. Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, CO. August 20th, 2020. Photo by USSPACECOM Public Affairs. (Department of Defense photo by Lewis Carlyle)

